Paris Police Say Complete Checking Arc de Triomphe Area After Bomb Report, Found Nothing

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) An inspection of the area around the Arc de Triomphe, which was previously evacuated due to a bomb report, has been completed, no suspicious objects have been found, traffic is being restored, a spokesman for the Paris police told Sputnik.

"Everything has been completed near the Arc de Triomphe. Traffic is gradually recovering," the source said.

He noted that nothing had been found during the check.