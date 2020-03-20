Paris Police to Increase Monitoring for Quarantine Violations - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Paris Police Prefecture is increasing checks at train stations in the French capital on Friday and the weekend as part of its efforts to monitor compliance with measures that limit the movement of citizens to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, a police communique said.

"As part of the implementation of measures to limit the movement of citizens in order to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, [Police Prefect] Didier Lellement provided for strengthening controls at Paris railway stations on Friday and the weekend," the document said.

The document also prohibits people from changing their place of isolation since otherwise the risk of the virus spreading would increase.�

Moreover, any person found in public who is unable to provide a written document certifying that their commute is essential and remote work impossible will be fined 135 Euros ($144).

France went into virtual lockdown earlier in the week, but the movement of people is still allowed under strict conditions. Authorities were initially unable to enforce the shutdown and crowds could still be spotted after repeated appeals to self-isolate.

There are now over 10,000 coronavirus cases in the country, with at least 371 deaths as a result.

The World Health Organization last week declared Europe the new epicenter of the outbreak after the number of new cases in China whittled down while nations like Italy, Spain, Germany and France saw their figures explode.