Paris Police Use Batons To Disperse Pension Reform Protesters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Paris Police Use Batons to Disperse Pension Reform Protesters

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Police in Paris used batons, teargas and stun grenades to break up a huge crowd of protesters angered by the controversial pension reform, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

Hundreds of thousands marched through the French capital in what is the 11th day of demonstrations against the government's plan to raise retirement age from 62 to 64, according to CGT trade union. Police put the attendance at 57,000.

As evening set in, large numbers of protesters converged on the Place d'Italie square in central Paris.

Police in riot gear moved in after some of them set gas canisters alight. The demonstration was forced to an end at about 7 p.m. (17:00 GMT) A new one was called for April 13.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said police arrested 111 demonstrators and 154 officers were injured in clashes during nationwide strikes. In Paris, 45 people were detained and 77 officers injured, according to police data cited by BFMTV.

