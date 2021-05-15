UrduPoint.com
Paris Police Use Rubber Bullets Against Protesters At Unauthorized Pro-Palestine Rally

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Paris Police Use Rubber Bullets Against Protesters at Unauthorized Pro-Palestine Rally

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) The police in Paris began firing rubber bullets at protesters who gathered for an unauthorized rally in support of Palestine on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The police resorted to the measure after the repeated use of water canons and tear gas failed to disperse the demonstrators.

The clashes periodically calm down, but law enforcement officers remain on the spot in anticipation of aggression and provocations.

The correspondent reported earlier in the day that the demonstration grew more violent, with more people arriving at the location to take part in the rally. Aggressive crowd threw bottles and firecrackers at law enforcement officers and set objects, such as trash cans, on fire, while the police sprayed tear gas in response.

