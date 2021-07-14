Paris Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Rally Against Introduction of Sanitary Passes

The Paris police used tear gas to disperse the participants in an unauthorized rally against the introduction of sanitary passes, a Sputnik correspondent reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The Paris police used tear gas to disperse the participants in an unauthorized rally against the introduction of sanitary passes, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A short video shows tear gas grenades exploding and protesters trying to hide. Police special forces are approaching the scene of the incident on the boulevard next to the Sacre-Coeur Basilica in northern Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday made a televised address to the nation, in which he outlined a number of new restrictive measures to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

In particular, according to the French leader, restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes and long-distance trains in France will require a sanitary pass indicating vaccination or a negative test result for COVID-19 from the beginning of August. From July 21, a sanitary pass will be required when visiting festivals, performances, amusement parks. Such requirements will apply to all persons over 12 years of age. At the same time, a deferral will be made for adolescents from 12 to 17 years old, they will be asked for a sanitary pass from August 30.