Open Menu

Paris Prepares Epic Olympics Dance Show

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Paris prepares epic Olympics dance show

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Music Pounds through an empty hangar on the outskirts of Paris as dancers perform a few snatches of a top-secret routine in front of giant mirrors.

Audiences will get to see the fruits of their labours on July 26 when the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games is held in Paris.

The organisers promise something "spectacular" but their lips are sealed on the details.

A handful of journalists, including AFP, were able to attend just a few minutes of a rehearsal this month.

Neon lights and disco balls contrasted with the industrial chaos of the decrepit but immense hangar.

Such a huge space was necessary because -- for the first time in Olympics history -- the opening ceremony is not taking place in a stadium.

Instead, it will stretch across seven kilometres of the River Seine with more than 3,000 dancers performing 10 different routines on the day.

The section that AFP partly witnessed will include some 400, but nowhere is big enough for them to rehearse all at once so they work in smaller groups of around 50.

"It requires real organisation but we're getting there," said lead choreographer Maud Le Pladec.

"There won't be a single bridge in Paris without some dancers on it," she added.

Related Topics

Music Paris Lead July Olympics All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

1 day ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

2 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

2 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

3 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

3 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

3 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

3 days ago

More Stories From World