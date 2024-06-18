Paris Prepares Epic Olympics Dance Show
Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Music Pounds through an empty hangar on the outskirts of Paris as dancers perform a few snatches of a top-secret routine in front of giant mirrors.
Audiences will get to see the fruits of their labours on July 26 when the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games is held in Paris.
The organisers promise something "spectacular" but their lips are sealed on the details.
A handful of journalists, including AFP, were able to attend just a few minutes of a rehearsal this month.
Neon lights and disco balls contrasted with the industrial chaos of the decrepit but immense hangar.
Such a huge space was necessary because -- for the first time in Olympics history -- the opening ceremony is not taking place in a stadium.
Instead, it will stretch across seven kilometres of the River Seine with more than 3,000 dancers performing 10 different routines on the day.
The section that AFP partly witnessed will include some 400, but nowhere is big enough for them to rehearse all at once so they work in smaller groups of around 50.
"It requires real organisation but we're getting there," said lead choreographer Maud Le Pladec.
"There won't be a single bridge in Paris without some dancers on it," she added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From World
-
Mbappe breaks nose in France Euro 2024 win30 minutes ago
-
Court finds four Philippine police guilty in drug war killings1 hour ago
-
Asian markets rise with Wall St as traders eye latest US data1 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks close higher1 hour ago
-
Survivors recall horror of deadly double Indian train crash2 hours ago
-
Thailand's Thaksin indicted for insulting monarchy2 hours ago
-
Australia flags concern over 'ham-fisted' China diplomats2 hours ago
-
Swedish MPs vote on US defence deal amid nuclear fears2 hours ago
-
Von der Leyen tipped for nod, as EU leaders haggle over top jobs2 hours ago
-
Putin says N.Korea 'firmly supporting' Russia operations in Ukraine: KCNA2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong bourse to keep trading through severe weather: leader2 hours ago
-
Putin hails N. Korea's support for Ukraine war ahead of Pyongyang visit2 hours ago