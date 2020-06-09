The chief prosecutor in Paris said Tuesday that he has opened a probe into the French state's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, with possible charges including "involuntary homicide" and "endangering life"

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The chief prosecutor in Paris said Tuesday that he has opened a probe into the French state's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, with possible charges including "involuntary homicide" and "endangering life".

The investigation, which comes after complaints were filed by members of the public, is not aimed at determining "political or administrative responsibility," Remy Heitz told AFP, but whether national authorities had committed "possible criminal offences."President Emmanuel Macron, as head of state, has immunity from prosecution and is not a target of the inquiries.