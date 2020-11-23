UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Prosecutor To Look Into Arrest Of Journalist Covering Protest Against Security Bill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 04:34 PM

Paris Prosecutor to Look Into Arrest of Journalist Covering Protest Against Security Bill

Paris public prosecutor Remy Heitz on Monday told the RFI broadcaster that he would look into the "ambiguity" of a journalist's arrest during a demonstration against the global security bill in Paris last week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Paris public prosecutor Remy Heitz on Monday told the RFI broadcaster that he would look into the "ambiguity" of a journalist's arrest during a demonstration against the global security bill in Paris last week.

The media outlet said that Tangi Kermarec from France 3 channel was taken into police custody on November 17 for filming "too close" to the protests against the controversial global security bill which was under examination at the National Assembly that day.

"I will look at this procedure today, remove this ambiguity. I am fully prepared to withdraw the recall to the law and to dismiss without further action on another basis, considering that the offense is not committed," Heitz said.

He explained that the ambiguity of the matter was in uncertainty of whether the arrested journalist was just carrying out his duties of covering the rally or participated as a protester.

Heitz added that Kermarec refused to answer the prosecution's questions since he was arrested, which did not help the case.

A series of demonstrations against the controversial law draft occurred last week and escalated to mass tensions between police and protesters on Friday, when the bill was approved by the French parliament. The legislation seeks to criminalize disseminating of videos and photos identifying police officers with the aim of violating their "physical or mental integrity." The critics of the bill claim it would violate freedom of expression and media's ability to cover protests.

Related Topics

National Assembly Police Parliament France Paris Tangi November Media From

Recent Stories

UAE Government Leaders Programme launches remote i ..

20 minutes ago

Defender Khalifa Al Hammadi pens new five-year dea ..

20 minutes ago

CDA to construct 100 public toilets in capital

30 seconds ago

CDA starts development work at sector I-15

32 seconds ago

Greece to Open COVID-19 Mobile Medical Unit in Hot ..

34 seconds ago

UNHCR Rallies International Support for Afghan Ref ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.