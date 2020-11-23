Paris Prosecutor to Look Into Arrest of Journalist Covering Protest Against Security Bill

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Paris public prosecutor Remy Heitz on Monday told the RFI broadcaster that he would look into the "ambiguity" of a journalist's arrest during a demonstration against the global security bill in Paris last week.

The media outlet said that Tangi Kermarec from France 3 channel was taken into police custody on November 17 for filming "too close" to the protests against the controversial global security bill which was under examination at the National Assembly that day.

"I will look at this procedure today, remove this ambiguity. I am fully prepared to withdraw the recall to the law and to dismiss without further action on another basis, considering that the offense is not committed," Heitz said.

He explained that the ambiguity of the matter was in uncertainty of whether the arrested journalist was just carrying out his duties of covering the rally or participated as a protester.

Heitz added that Kermarec refused to answer the prosecution's questions since he was arrested, which did not help the case.

A series of demonstrations against the controversial law draft occurred last week and escalated to mass tensions between police and protesters on Friday, when the bill was approved by the French parliament. The legislation seeks to criminalize disseminating of videos and photos identifying police officers with the aim of violating their "physical or mental integrity." The critics of the bill claim it would violate freedom of expression and media's ability to cover protests.