Paris Prosecutors Close Case on Police Violence Against RIA Novosti Correspondent

The Paris prosecutor's office has closed the probe into the beating by a riot police officer of RIA Novosti correspondent Victoria Ivanova, who covered the May Day demonstration in Paris in 2019, citing the failure to find finding the guilty party

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The Paris prosecutor's office has closed the probe into the beating by a riot police officer of RIA Novosti correspondent Victoria Ivanova, who covered the May Day demonstration in Paris in 2019, citing the failure to find finding the guilty party.

According to Ivanova, she received a relevant notice signed by the prosecutor on Monday.

"The letter says that the investigators were able to confirm the facts that I stated during the explanations on March 2 that I got hit with a baton, but they couldn't find the person who did it. It says that a rucksack was hiding the tags identifying the policeman's rank and the unit to which he belongs," Ivanova said.

Ivanova was attacked by the police despite wearing "press" tags on her arm and helmet. The journalist was hit on her head and body with a baton and sustained a brain concussion and bruises to her arms.