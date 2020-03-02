UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Prosecutors Close Case On Police Violence Against RIA Novosti Correspondent

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 07:21 PM

Paris Prosecutors Close Case on Police Violence Against RIA Novosti Correspondent

The Paris prosecutor's office has closed the probe into the beating by a riot police officer of RIA Novosti correspondent Victoria Ivanova, who covered the May Day demonstration in Paris in 2019, citing the failure to find finding the guilty party

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The Paris prosecutor's office has closed the probe into the beating by a riot police officer of RIA Novosti correspondent Victoria Ivanova, who covered the May Day demonstration in Paris in 2019, citing the failure to find finding the guilty party.

According to Ivanova, she received a relevant notice signed by the prosecutor on Monday.

"The letter says that the investigators were able to confirm the facts that I stated during the explanations on March 2 that I got hit with a baton, but they couldn't find the person who did it. It says that a rucksack was hiding the tags identifying the policeman's rank and the unit to which he belongs," Ivanova said.

Ivanova was attacked by the police despite wearing "press" tags on her arm and helmet. The journalist was hit on her head and body with a baton and sustained a brain concussion and bruises to her arms.

Related Topics

Police Victoria Paris March May 2019 Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health denies guests of two quarantine ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Police seize counterfeit watches worth AED1. ..

10 minutes ago

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denies Submitting Resigna ..

3 minutes ago

Damascus Urges Int'l Community to Slam Turkish Act ..

3 minutes ago

KP Assembly initiates debate on water resources bi ..

4 minutes ago

Companies assets, income not my personal assets: J ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.