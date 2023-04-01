Paris Prosecutors Open Case Against Left-Wing Politician Over Insulting Police - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) The Paris prosecutor's office opened a case against the leader of the left-wing opposition Jean-Luc Melenchon over alleged insulting law enforcement officers, French media reported on Saturday.

The reason to start the investigation was the politician's statement about the BRAV-M police special forces unit, the police officers on motorcycles that were intervening during demonstrations in Paris, the Parisien newspaper reported.

Thus, Melenchon said on Monday on air on the LCI broadcaster that officers who "voluntarily get on a motorcycle and beat up people passing by" have "abnormal" state of mind, and they should be sent for medical examination.

Recent actions of BRAV-M members against people protesting over the pension reform caused serious criticism. A civic petition demanding the "dismantling" of the BRAV-M was launched on the website of the French parliament. Over six days, it garnered 140,000 signatures. If the initiative is supported by 500,000 citizens, it will be discussed at an open session in parliament.

The BRAV-M was created in the spring of 2019 during the yellow vest protests. This motorized police force is designed to maintain order during demonstrations.