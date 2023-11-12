Paris protesters call for Gaza ceasefire

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Several thousand people demonstrated in Paris on Saturday under the rallying cry "Stop the massacre in Gaza".

The left-wing organisers called for France to "demand an immediate ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas.

"I came to support the Palestinian cause, for a ceasefire in Gaza," said engineer Ahlem Triki, a Palestinian flag over her shoulders.

Hamas's October 7 attack killed about 1,200 people, in Israel and 239 people taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.

The Israeli air and ground military campaign in response has left more than 11,000 people in Gaza dead, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

"It is elementary that as activists or simple citizens, you go out onto the street to support the Palestinian people," said 85-year-old trade unionist Claude Marill.

French MPs Mathilde Panot and Eric Coquerel, whose hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party has come under fire for an ambiguous stance on anti-Semitism, were present at the march.

Gaza ceasefire rallies also took place in other French towns including Marseille, Toulouse, Rennes and Bordeaux.

"This mobilisation is essential, in the face of massacres," said LFI coordinator Manuel Bompard at the demonstration of about 1,300 people in Marseille.