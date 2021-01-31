UrduPoint.com
Paris Protesters Disperse As Coronavirus Curfew Begins

Sun 31st January 2021

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) A mass protest in Paris against a controversial security law that will ban the filming of on-duty police wrapped up early on Sunday evening after the coronavirus curfew kicked in.

At the height of the rally radical protesters clashed with police in the Place de la Republique. They threw bottles and firecrackers at the officers who used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the mob.

The Paris prefecture warned demonstrators on social media that anyone staying in the streets beyond the curfew cutoff time of 6 p.

m. faced a fine of up to 135 Euros ($164).

A handful of protesters, journalists and police lingered in the square after the curfew took effect, a Sputnik correspondent said. The police did not say whether any arrests had been made.

The security bill has triggered a wave of protests across France, with more than 30,000 rallying nationwide last weekend to denounce the legislation, which has been passed by the lower house of parliament and will be debated in the Senate next month.

