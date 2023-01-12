UrduPoint.com

Paris Public Transport Workers To Go On Strike From January 12-14 - Trade Union

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) French national trade union General Confederation of Labor (CGT) urged employees of Paris public transport operator RATP Group on Wednesday to go on strike from January 12-14 to demand higher wages amid record inflation in the country.

"Given the growing inflation ” only annual food inflation reached 12.1%, and energy prices rose by 15% ” CGT-RATP demands an increase in the monthly salary of employees by 300 Euros ($322)," the union said in a letter to Chief Executive Officer of RATP Group Jean Castex, while also urging employees to strike from the evening of January 12 till the morning of January 14.

On December 9, 2022, the company's management and employees held mandatory annual negotiations. Trade unions were not satisfied with the outcome of the meeting with Castex, who also served as French prime minister from 2020 to 2022. A the same time, RATP management said it had already indexed employee salaries by 2.2% in July and promised to do it again in January 2023.

The previous strike by RATP employees took place on November 10, 2022, partially paralyzing traffic in the Paris region and disrupting underground and surface transport.

