Paris Put On Major Storm Alert During Olympic Games
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) France's meteorological service on Tuesday put Paris and its surrounding suburbs on a major storm alert as the city hosts the Olympic Games.
Strong thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail and lightning were likely from 6:00 pm (1600 GMT) over the French capital, the weather service announced in a bulletin.
This could be accompanied by "intense precipitation (around 20mm to 40mm in less than an hour)" with the impact to be very localised and last until about midnight, the service said.
The storm alert comes as Paris swelters in heat forecast to reach 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) on Tuesday as it hosts the fourth day of the Games.
The scorching temperatures will be keenly felt by Olympians competing in outdoor events including the beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower and the women's rugby semi-finals at the Stade de France.
Other cities in France hosting Olympic events have also been affected by a strong heatwave, with temperatures in some central and southern parts hitting 40C in recent days.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From World
-
Italy fails to open disputed Albania migrant camp on time33 minutes ago
-
Olympic track and field duels to savour43 minutes ago
-
Hartnett escapes heartthrob 'pigeonhole' with 'Oppenheimer,' 'Trap'43 minutes ago
-
France showdown with Argentina spices up men's Olympic football43 minutes ago
-
Lyles, Richardson headline array of track talent at Paris Olympics53 minutes ago
-
Biles seeks more Olympic gymnastics glory as athletics kicks off in Paris53 minutes ago
-
Trump supporters deride 'leftist' Harris as being backed by elites2 hours ago
-
China's Pan wins 'magic' 100m freestyle gold in new world record2 hours ago
-
Djokovic, Alcaraz close in on Olympics showdown as Nadal exits2 hours ago
-
Meta shares rise after earnings top expectations2 hours ago
-
China's Pan Zhanle wins men's 100m freestyle Olympic gold in world record time2 hours ago
-
Nadal says he may not return to Roland Garros after Olympic exit2 hours ago