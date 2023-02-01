UrduPoint.com

Paris Rally Against Pension Reform Gathers Almost 90,000 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 01:10 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) More than 87,000 people attended a demonstration in Paris on Tuesday against a reform that would postpone the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 years, French media reported, citing the police.

Protesters clashed with the police in Paris and 30 were arrested, BFMTV said.

The CGT union said over 2.8 million people marched in all of France, in what was the second wave of nationwide protests against the pension reform promised by President Emmanuel Macron since his election in 2017.

The controversial bill had undergone several adjustments before presented in its latest draft on January 10. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the retirement age would be increased by three months every year starting September 2023 to eventually reach 64 in 2030.

France's eight largest unions responded by convening a nationwide strike on January 19, with an estimated 1 million people in attendance. Clashes with the police left 38 detained in Paris.

