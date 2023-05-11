UrduPoint.com

Paris Ready To Boost Cooperation With China On Ukraine - French Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Paris Ready to Boost Cooperation With China on Ukraine - French Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) France is ready to strengthen cooperation with China on the Ukrainian issue, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said during a meeting with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Paris.

"China plays an important role in ensuring peace and stability around the world.

France is ready to boost cooperation with China on the Ukrainian issue and other important international and regional issues, to find more areas of common interest," Colonna said as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Qin, in turn, stressed that China's starting point in resolving the Ukrainian crisis is the provisions put forward by President Xi Jinping.

"China is committed to promoting a political solution to the crisis, maintains cooperation with all parties, and will continue to play a constructive role in this issue," the Chinese foreign minister said.

Related Topics

World China France Paris All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

2 hours ago
 MoHRE opens nominations for Emirates Labour Market ..

MoHRE opens nominations for Emirates Labour Market Award in June

2 hours ago
 US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Fede ..

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Federal Criminal Charges - Reports

11 hours ago
 PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan ..

PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan, APP Peshawar offices

11 hours ago
 PTI used youth for its nefarious political purpose ..

PTI used youth for its nefarious political purposes: Ranjha

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.