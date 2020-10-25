UrduPoint.com
Paris Recalls Ambassador From Ankara After Insults Against Macron Over Islam Comments

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Paris condemned on Sunday Ankara's strong-worded reaction to French President Emmanuel Macron's statement against radical islam and recalled its ambassador from Turkey, according to a press release by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. 

"In the absence of any official token of condemnation or solidarity from the Turkish authorities after the terrorist attack in Conflans Sainte-Honorine, now come hateful and slanderous propaganda against France in recent days, expressing a will to stir hatred against us and in our midst, as well as direct insults against the President of the French Republic, expressed from the highest level of the Turkish State," the minister said in a press release.

Such conduct is "unacceptable, especially from an allied nation," the diplomat went on.

"The French Ambassador to Turkey has been recalled and is returning to France this Sunday 25 October 2020 for consultations," he added.

On October 21, Macron delivered a speech during a commemoration ceremony for French history teacher Samuel Paty, who was brutally murdered by a radicalized teen. The president urged to "free Islam in France from the foreign influence and strengthen control on the mosques' funding," and stressed that France would continue to defend freedom of expression and step up battle against radical Islam.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the French president disrespected millions of French Muslim citizens and "needed mental treatment." He added that "manifestation of hostility to Islam means hostility to Turkey."

