UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Region Cuts Public Transport Further In Virus Fight

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:02 PM

Paris region cuts public transport further in virus fight

Metro and rail services in Paris and its suburbs will be cut to a minimum as part of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, officials said Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Metro and rail services in Paris and its suburbs will be cut to a minimum as part of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, officials said Wednesday.

Both Paris transport operator RATP and national rail group SNCF have already sharply reduced services since the self-confinement orders came into effect on March 17. They apply to all but essential employees and those who cannot work from home.

Starting Thursday, about 50 of the roughly 300 Paris metro stations will be closed, and service across the network, as well as on RER commuter lines serving the suburbs, will run only from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm (0500 to 2100 GMT).

The operators said the goal was to keep just enough trains running for health workers and others who need to get to work during the coronavirus crisis.

Bus and tramway services have already been scaled back, with overall traffic on the Paris public transport system just 30 percent of normal -- although dedicated shuttles have been put in place for major hospitals in the region.

Beyond the traffic fall-off, the service reductions also take into account the fact that many transport employees cannot come into work, either because of sick leave or the need to take care of children since schools were closed in a bid to slow the COVID-19 outbreak.

The SNCF also said Wednesday it had further reduced the number of high-speed TGV and regional trains in operation, to just seven percent of normal capacity.

Fewer passengers are also allowed into each carriage to ensure the necessary safety distance of one metre (3.3 feet) between individuals.

Police are carrying out checks at stations to prevent unnecessary travel, not least by people hoping to escape confinement in large cities.

By Tuesday, France had reported 1,100 official coronavirus deaths since the first case was reported in January. Nearly 10,200 people have tested positive for the virus.

Related Topics

France Metro Traffic Paris January March All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Ambulance affirms readiness to cope with ..

4 minutes ago

Serious concern expressed about detained Kashmiris ..

2 minutes ago

Corona positive cases reach 1,022 across country

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner pays surprise visit to Coronav ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo Governor Urges City Residents to Stay Home o ..

2 minutes ago

F-35 Jet Program Performing 'Very Well' Amid Coron ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.