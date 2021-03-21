(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) French Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed regret over Turkey's decision to leave the EU-backed Istanbul Convention on women's rights.

Ankara announced its decision to pull off from the treaty designed to reduce and prevent domestic abuse against women, earlier on Saturday.

"France deeply regrets the decision of the Turkish authorities to withdraw from the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention, when Turkey was the first country to ratify it in 2011," the ministry said in a statement.

It noted that the document was "the most successful international instrument in terms of preventing and combating violence against women.

"

Ankara's move, which generally marks "a new regression" regarding the human rights situation, would primarily affect Turkish women, to whom Paris expressed solidarity, the statement read.

In its turn, the Turkish government said that its domestic legislation protected women's rights. Besides, Ankara noted that it had its mechanisms to implement laws on safeguarding women against gender-based violence.

The Istanbul Convention is a human rights accord backed by the Council of Europe, has been adopted in May 2011 in Istanbul, Turkey, and has come into effect in August 2014. The treaty has until recently had 45 signatories plus the European Union, and 34 ratifiers.