Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:44 PM

Paris Regrets Trump's Decision to Suspend Funding for WHO - Government

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) France regrets the United States' decision to suspend its funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had instructed his administration to stop US funding for WHO, which he accused of grossly mismanaging and covering-up the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We, of course, regret this situation since you know about the commitment of France and the president to multilateralism," Ndiaye said.

Many states have criticized Trump's decision in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, at the same time, a spokesperson for the UK government refused to comment on whether London also disapproves of this move.

He just told reporters that the United Kingdom was not planning to suspend funding for WHO.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called Trump's decision "shameful" and compared it to the ongoing policy of sanctions against Tehran, which was severely hit by the pandemic.

"Like 'maximum pressure' against Iran, the shameful defunding of WHO amid a pandemic will live in infamy," Zarif said on Twitter.

The WHO program budget is funded through a combination of both mandatory and voluntary contributions. Mandatory contributions are made by countries in order to ensure their membership in the organization. The amount of the contribution of each member state is calculated in accordance with the welfare of the country and its population.

