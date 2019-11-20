UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Regrets US Move To Terminate Sanctions Waiver On Iran's Fordow Nuclear Facility

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 01:30 AM

Paris Regrets US Move to Terminate Sanctions Waiver on Iran's Fordow Nuclear Facility

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) France expresses concern over Tehran's non-compliance with nuclear obligations and regrets over US decision to reverse a sanctions waiver on Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that the United States would terminate its sanctions waiver for Iran's Fordow nuclear facility from December 15 and called on the nation to immediately cease its uranium enrichment activities.

"France is extremely concerned about Iran's non-compliance with its nuclear obligations, which could have serious implications for proliferation. ... We also regret the US decision ” following Iran's resumption of [uranium] enrichment at Fordow section ” to cancel the waiver, which was supposed to facilitate the implementation of civilian projects on this site," the spokesperson said at a briefing.

At the same time, Paris intends to make efforts in support of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and reducing tension, he added.

France calls on Iran to immediately fully implement the agreement, the spokesman said.

The JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. It stipulated that Tehran significantly limit its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related international sanctions.

In May 2018, the US withdrew from the deal and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran. Roughly a year later, Tehran responded by warning that it would steadily abandon its own JCPOA obligations every 60 days unless the other signatories helped facilitate continued oil and other trade with Iran.

It has since been gradually following through on its warnings, and on November 7, Tehran began its fourth stage in the process ” enriching uranium at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Oil Germany Paris Tehran Same United Kingdom United States SITE May November December 2015 2018 From Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

1 hour ago

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

1 hour ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz's travelling to London en route to Doha rais ..

2 hours ago

No NRO given to Nawaz Sharif: Asad Umar

2 hours ago

Schools to be closed Wednesday in northern parts o ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.