Paris Renames Metro Station for 1 Day to Honor Queen Elizabeth II

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Parisian transport operator RATP renamed the central metro station of George V for a day on Monday to pay tribute to British Queen Elizabeth II.

"On Monday, September 19, RATP Group is paying homage to the British Queen by renaming the station of George V to Elizabeth II for one day," a statement read.

The operator said only some of the signs have been replaced to avoid confusion among commuters. The signs read "Elizabeth II 1926-2022."

The United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch died peacefully at 96 at her Scottish estate on September 8. She will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey after a state funeral on Monday.