Paris Repatriates Ten French Children From Kurdish-Controlled Refugee Camp in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Paris has repatriated ten French children from Kurdish-controlled refugee camps in northeastern Syria, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Today, France returned ten young French children ... who were in camps in northeastern Syria," the statement read.

The ministry added that the children were now under medical monitoring and the care of social services.

Meanwhile, the French organization Collectif des Familles Unies, which has the goal of protecting human rights, including those of the children, said on Monday that over 200 children await repatriation in Syrian refugee camps.