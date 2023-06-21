Paris, Rome Must Continue Joint Fight Against Illegal Migration - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) France and Italy must continue working together to control illegal migration in Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"We keep seeing tragedies in the Mediterranean. We need to be able to tackle the immigration and asylum issues on our territory more effectively. The coordination and cooperation between our nations must continue. We also need to work more closely with transit countries and the countries migrants come from," Macron said during a joint media conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is currently visiting Paris.

Macron added that France intended to strengthen its external borders.

"Europe will not have a successful migration policy if it lacks a unified border protection system," he said.

The French president also pointed to the importance of financial support to Tunisia to control illegal migration to the EU.

"As for Tunisia, we share Italy's opinion on the pressing nature of this topic and wish to have an effective agreement as we wait for the International Monetary Fund to make progress in tackling the issue," he said.

France, alongside Italy, has been struggling to cope with the rising number of predominantly sub-Saharan African migrants coming ashore in a bid to reach better-off European countries.

In May, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that Meloni was incapable of solving Italy's illegal migration problems, adding that the country was experiencing a "very serious" migration crisis. This caused a diplomatic row and prompted Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to cancel his scheduled visit to Paris.