Paris Saint-Germain v Borussia Dortmund Champions League starting line-ups

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Starting line-ups in the UEFA Champions League semi-final, second leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT; Dortmund lead 1-0 from first leg):

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos (capt), Lucas Beraldo, Nuno Mendes; Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappe

Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1)

Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ian Maatsen; Emre Can (capt), Marcel Sabitzer; Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi; Niclas Fuellkrug

Coach: Edin Terzic (GER)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)