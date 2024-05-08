Paris Saint-Germain V Borussia Dortmund Champions League Starting Line-ups
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Starting line-ups in the UEFA Champions League semi-final, second leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT; Dortmund lead 1-0 from first leg):
Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)
Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos (capt), Lucas Beraldo, Nuno Mendes; Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappe
Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)
Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1)
Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ian Maatsen; Emre Can (capt), Marcel Sabitzer; Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi; Niclas Fuellkrug
Coach: Edin Terzic (GER)
Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)
