Paris Says Macron-Putin Meeting Gives Hope for Dialogue, Deescalation Around Ukraine

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) There is hope for dialogue and deescalation around Ukraine after the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Tuesday.

The two leaders held talks on Monday during Macron's visit to Moscow.

"Yes, I think after this meeting, which was preceded by preparatory phone calls, there is a possible way to avoid conflict, which is our goal, and establish deescalation. It will take some time, there are still many risks ... but there is hope for dialogue, and yesterday, it materialized in the form of the president's visit to Moscow," Beaune told the France 2 tv channel.