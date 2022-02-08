UrduPoint.com

Paris Says Macron-Putin Meeting Gives Hope For Dialogue, Deescalation Around Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 12:57 PM

Paris Says Macron-Putin Meeting Gives Hope for Dialogue, Deescalation Around Ukraine

There is hope for dialogue and deescalation around Ukraine after the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) There is hope for dialogue and deescalation around Ukraine after the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Tuesday.

The two leaders held talks on Monday during Macron's visit to Moscow.

"Yes, I think after this meeting, which was preceded by preparatory phone calls, there is a possible way to avoid conflict, which is our goal, and establish deescalation. It will take some time, there are still many risks ... but there is hope for dialogue, and yesterday, it materialized in the form of the president's visit to Moscow," Beaune told the France 2 tv channel.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia France Visit Vladimir Putin TV

Recent Stories

Jamal Shah terms inauguration of new Art Gallery a ..

Jamal Shah terms inauguration of new Art Gallery a visionary decision

1 minute ago
 Russia Interested in Developing Energy Cooperation ..

Russia Interested in Developing Energy Cooperation Without Politicization - Dipl ..

1 minute ago
 US freestyle skier chases Olympic glory after near ..

US freestyle skier chases Olympic glory after near-fatal car crash

1 minute ago
 BP swings into $7.6 billion annual profit after hu ..

BP swings into $7.6 billion annual profit after huge loss

4 minutes ago
 13 million face hunger as Horn of Africa drought w ..

13 million face hunger as Horn of Africa drought worsens: UN

4 minutes ago
 Opposition faces defeat on all fronts, struggles f ..

Opposition faces defeat on all fronts, struggles for political survival: Dr Shah ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>