Paris Says Macron Spoke With German Chancellor Ahead of His Visits to Russia, Ukraine

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation on Saturday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of his visits to Russia and Ukraine next week, the Elysee Palace said.

"These talks are part of close coordination between France and Germany ahead of Chancellor Scholz's visit to Ukraine and Russia early next week," the president's office said in a statement.

The talks ensured the convergence of the positions of France and Germany on such issues as the next stages of discussions in the Normandy format and the conditions for collective security in Europe, the statement said.

Scholz will visit Kiev on February 14, just ahead of his scheduled visit to Moscow on February 15.