Paris Says Macron's Visit To Russia Needed, Wants To Avoid Economic Fallout Of Escalation

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 03:29 PM

Paris Says Macron's Visit to Russia Needed, Wants to Avoid Economic Fallout of Escalation

French President Emmanuel Macron's Visit to Moscow was necessary, as Paris seeks to avoid economic consequences of the escalation around Ukraine, especially spike in gas prices, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron's Visit to Moscow was necessary, as Paris seeks to avoid economic consequences of the escalation around Ukraine, especially spike in gas prices, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

Macron paid a visit to Moscow on Monday to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I believe that this visit was more than necessary. The only option advocated by the president of the republic, and which he defended yesterday at a meeting with Putin in Moscow, is deescalation. The escalation of the conflict will cause insurmountable difficulties for everyone, including economic ones. This will lead to a jump in gas prices, and as a result, to a jump in electricity prices. This is what we want to avoid," Le Maire told the France Inter broadcaster.

