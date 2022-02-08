French President Emmanuel Macron's Visit to Moscow was necessary, as Paris seeks to avoid economic consequences of the escalation around Ukraine, especially spike in gas prices, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday

Macron paid a visit to Moscow on Monday to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I believe that this visit was more than necessary. The only option advocated by the president of the republic, and which he defended yesterday at a meeting with Putin in Moscow, is deescalation. The escalation of the conflict will cause insurmountable difficulties for everyone, including economic ones. This will lead to a jump in gas prices, and as a result, to a jump in electricity prices. This is what we want to avoid," Le Maire told the France Inter broadcaster.