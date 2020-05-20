Paris Says Open to Discussing Formats of Holding UN General Assembly Session Amid COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Paris is sympathetic to the search for adapted formats of holding the 75th UN General Assembly in New York City in September, taking into account the situation with the coronavirus pandemic, and is open to discussing the proposal of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the press service of the French presidential office told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that Guterres wrote a letter to the President of the General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande suggesting options for holding the high-level General Debate gathering in September amid the pandemic, such as using pre-recorded messages provided by heads of state and government or ministers, with a physical presence in the General Assembly Hall limited to one delegate per delegation based in New York.

"At this stage, we believe it is normal to think about adapted formats. But we do not know yet what this format will be. Of course, we are open to discussing this," the press service said.

According to the press service, given that it is impossible to know what the epidemiological situation will be in September, it is not surprising that the UN secretary-general is thinking of alternative ways of holding the session of the General Assembly.

The General Debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly is scheduled to begin on September 22, 2020, at the organization's headquarters complex on Manhattan.