Paris Says Ready To Conclude Agreements On Providing Security Guarantees To Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Paris Says Ready to Conclude Agreements on Providing Security Guarantees to Kiev

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) France is ready to conclude agreements with Ukraine on providing it with security guarantees together with NATO partners, the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported that the United States, together with the UK, Germany and France would all become guarantors of the security arrangements for Ukraine that would involve several bilateral assurances within a multilateral framework.

"France is ready to conclude agreements with Ukraine in order to provide it with security guarantees that will help it defend itself in the long term and prevent possible aggression against it in the future," a ministry representative told a briefing.

Paris will continue discussions together with its partners on the best form of support for Ukraine in all sectors of the economy in the long term, according to the ministry.

