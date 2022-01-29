Paris Says Ready to Send Several Hundred French Troops to Romania as Part of NATO Mission

Several hundred French troops are ready to be sent to Romania as part of a NATO mission, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Several hundred French troops are ready to be sent to Romania as part of a NATO mission, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Saturday.

"France will be ready, if NATO decides to do so, to deploy military units in Romania, a country bordering Ukraine, to contribute...

Several hundred troops are ready to be sent," Parly told the France Inter radio station.

She stressed that French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders are focused on de-escalating the tensions around Ukraine, and that the dialogue with Moscow will continue.

On Thursday, experts from the French Defense Ministry arrived in Romania to analyze the possibility of deployment of a NATO mission in the country.