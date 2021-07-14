UrduPoint.com
Paris Says Recognition Of Only EMA-Approved Vaccines 'Issue Of Scientific Nature'

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:40 AM

Paris Says Recognition of Only EMA-Approved Vaccines 'Issue of Scientific Nature'

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) France's hesitance in recognizing coronavirus vaccines not approved by the EU regulator is "of a scientific nature," its foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after a senior Russian diplomat condemned Paris for "discriminatory statements" on the Sputnik V vaccine.

Last week, French Minister of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune expressed regret that Greece had allowed entry to tourists vaccinated with Russian and Chinese vaccines. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Beaune's "discriminatory" remarks revive "the spirit of neo-Nazi segregation" in Europe.

"The statements to which you refer are unacceptable and do not deserve further comments," a French ministry spokesperson told a briefing, responding to Zakharova's remarks.

The vaccine issue in Europe is "of a scientific nature," the French official added.

A number of French politicians, including prominent leftist politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, have spoken in favor of approving the Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V, accusing the European Union of avoiding its authorization for political reasons. The right-wing National Rally party's leader Marine Le Pen also supported the idea of approving Sputnik V at a national level without waiting for a relevant decision from the EMA.

In the meantime, the Russian vaccine has been approved in nearly 70 countries worldwide.

