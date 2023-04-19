UrduPoint.com

Paris Says Reduction Of US, Russian Nukes Key Condition For Joining Strategic Arms Control

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Paris Says Reduction of US, Russian Nukes Key Condition for Joining Strategic Arms Control

Paris could join possible negotiations on strategic arms control only if Russia and the United States significantly reduce their nuclear arsenals to the level of the French ones, French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Paris could join possible negotiations on strategic arms control only if Russia and the United States significantly reduce their nuclear arsenals to the level of the French ones, French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said on Wednesday.

"As for the idea of France's participation in arms control negotiations, our position has long been formulated and is clear. It has not changed for decades. Thus, back in 1983 France said that the key condition under which it could take part in negotiations on strategic arms control should be a significant reduction in the gap between the arsenals of the two major nuclear powers and its own arsenal," Legendre told Russian newspaper Kommersant.

She added that there was still a very significant disparity between the capabilities of the two major nuclear powers, the US and Russia, and those of France.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has estimated that France had 280 deployed warheads, while the US had 1,744 and Russia had 1,588 deployed warheads, as of 2022.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear France Paris Stockholm United States Arsenal

Recent Stories

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

40 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

40 minutes ago
 US Crude Stocks Down Most in 3 Weeks on Uptick in ..

US Crude Stocks Down Most in 3 Weeks on Uptick in Commercial Vehicle Fuel Demand

49 minutes ago
 'Unbridled grief': Ukrainian woman buries toddler ..

'Unbridled grief': Ukrainian woman buries toddler son, husband after strike

49 minutes ago
 Czech Republic, Allies Ready to Support Ukraine's ..

Czech Republic, Allies Ready to Support Ukraine's Path to NATO - President

60 minutes ago
 Crackdown against public transport vehicles chargi ..

Crackdown against public transport vehicles charging extra fares

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.