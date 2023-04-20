Paris Says Reduction of US, Russian Nukes Key Condition for Joining Strategic Arms Control

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Paris could join possible negotiations on strategic arms control only if Russia and the United States significantly reduce their nuclear arsenals to the level of the French ones, French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said on Wednesday.

"As for the idea of France's participation in arms control negotiations, our position has long been formulated and is clear. It has not changed for decades. Thus, back in 1983 France said that the key condition under which it could take part in negotiations on strategic arms control should be a significant reduction in the gap between the arsenals of the two major nuclear powers and its own arsenal," Legendre told Russian newspaper Kommersant.

She added that there was still a very significant disparity between the capabilities of the two major nuclear powers, the US and Russia, and those of France.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has estimated that France had 280 deployed warheads, while the US had 1,744 and Russia had 1,588 deployed warheads, as of 2022.