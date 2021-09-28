UrduPoint.com

Paris Says Supports Expanding UN Security Council After Erdogan's Calls For Reform

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:13 AM

Paris Says Supports Expanding UN Security Council After Erdogan's Calls for Reform

France backs the idea of expanding the UN Security Council, both in permanent and non-permanent memberships, the country's foreign ministry said on Monday, commenting on suggestions by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) France backs the idea of expanding the UN Security Council, both in permanent and non-permanent memberships, the country's foreign ministry said on Monday, commenting on suggestions by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Last week, the Turkish leader announced the existence of a strategy to "back into a corner" the UNSC's five permanent members so that other participants in that body had more rights.

"France has been supporting an expansion of the Security Council for a long time. It advocates expanding both membership categories permanent and non-permanent," a ministry spokesperson said at a briefing.

Paris supports Germany, Brazil, India and Japan (known as G4 nations) receiving permanent status, as well as an increased presence of African countries, including among permanent members, the official added.

The UNSC comprises five permanent member states China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States and 10 non-permanent rotating members, which are elected for two-year terms.

Last week, the G4 foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, calling for an urgent reform of the UNSC to make it more inclusive and more fit to tackle current global challenges.

Related Topics

Assembly India United Nations Russia China France Germany New York Brazil United Kingdom Japan United States Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

9 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

8 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourism’s restart

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.