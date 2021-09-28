(@ChaudhryMAli88)

France backs the idea of expanding the UN Security Council, both in permanent and non-permanent memberships, the country's foreign ministry said on Monday, commenting on suggestions by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) France backs the idea of expanding the UN Security Council, both in permanent and non-permanent memberships, the country's foreign ministry said on Monday, commenting on suggestions by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Last week, the Turkish leader announced the existence of a strategy to "back into a corner" the UNSC's five permanent members so that other participants in that body had more rights.

"France has been supporting an expansion of the Security Council for a long time. It advocates expanding both membership categories permanent and non-permanent," a ministry spokesperson said at a briefing.

Paris supports Germany, Brazil, India and Japan (known as G4 nations) receiving permanent status, as well as an increased presence of African countries, including among permanent members, the official added.

The UNSC comprises five permanent member states China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States and 10 non-permanent rotating members, which are elected for two-year terms.

Last week, the G4 foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, calling for an urgent reform of the UNSC to make it more inclusive and more fit to tackle current global challenges.