Paris Sending Experts To Saudi To Shed Light On Attacks, Macron Tells MBS

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 02:46 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :France is sending experts to Saudi Arabia to investigate the origin of attacks on Saudi oil facilities that Washington blamed on Iran, the presidency said Wednesday after telephone talks between President Emmanuel Macron and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Macron spoke to price Mohammed, following Saturday's attacks on oil installations in Saudi Arabia that badly hit its oil output.

Yemen's Huthi rebels claimed responsibility for multiple drone strikes but a US official said Tuesday that the administration of President Donald Trump concluded the attacks involved cruise missiles from Iran.

In the telephone talks, Macron "strongly condemned" the attacks and assured Prince Mohammed of France's "solidarity with Saudi Arabia...

in the face of these attacks," the Elysee said.

It added: "In response to a request by the Saudi authorities, the president confirmed to the crown prince that France was sending experts to take part in investigations aimed at shedding light on the origin and nature of the attacks on September 14."The statement gave no further details on the nature of theinvestigation or who France believed was to blame for the attacks.

