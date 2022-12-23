Paris Shooter Targeted Foreigners, Not Necessarily Kurds - French Interior Minister

The gunman who opened fire near a Kurdish cultural center in Paris on Friday was clearly targeting foreigners but there was no evidence that he was seeking out Kurds, the French Interior minister said.

"His motivation was clearly to attack foreigners... It is not certain that the murderer who wanted to kill these people was specifically aiming at Kurds.

He was clearly out to get foreigners," Gerald Darmanin told reporters during a visit to the crime scene.

Three people were killed and several others wounded during the shooting spree in a bustling shopping area in the 10th arrondissement. The shooter, whom Darmanin identified as a 69-year-old French national, was admitted to a hospital and is under investigation. Darmanin said he obviously acted alone. The suspect was known to police, the minister added, but he had never been under surveillance for ultra-right views or suspected radicalization.�