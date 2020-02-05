Paris Should Build Ties With Moscow, Abandon Isolation Strategy- French Ambassador to Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) France needs to establish a stable dialogue with Russia, as Paris' previous tactic of distancing itself from Moscow "was not a good strategy," French Ambassador in Kiev Etienne de Poncins told Ukraine's Hromadske broadcaster in an interview published on Tuesday.

Last August, French President Emmanuel Macron voiced the idea of the rapprochement of Paris and Moscow, stating that the world was witnessing the end of the "western hegemony," and added that other powers ” China, in particular ” had risen to the forefront and noted the success of Russia's strategy. Moreover, on Monday, Macron said during his visit to Poland that having a straightforward political dialogue with Russia was a crucial element for ensuring European security.

"The fact that the previous relationship with Russia could not last anymore was a starting point for Macron.

A situation where we did not talk to the Russians, isolated them or kept them at a distance was not a good tactic or strategy," de Poncins said.

The ambassador added that France's position regarding Ukraine's territorial integrity and sanctions against Moscow remained unchanged, at the same time stating that Moscow was a big partner for France, as it had significant military and economic power.

Relations between Russia and the West deteriorated in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the successful referendum on Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. The European Union, among other Western entities and countries, has accused the Kremlin of interfering in Ukraine's internal affairs and introduced sanctions against Russia. Moscow, which has denied the meddling claims, retaliated by switching over to an import phase-out and imposing counter-sanctions.