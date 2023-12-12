Paris stock market hits record high before US inflation data

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Paris stock market struck a record-high Tuesday as traders awaited a bumper round of key events, starting with the release of US inflation data.

Global equities have won support in recent weeks on hopes that major central banks will next year start to cut interest rates as inflation cools.

The Paris CAC 40 hit 7,582.11 points Tuesday, beating the record peak struck in April.

It later shed the gains to trade flat compared with Monday's close, mirroring a largely steady performance across Europe nearing the half-way stage.

Asia's main stock markets closed higher following gains Monday on Wall Street where the Dow index ended at the highest level in two years.

The Dollar retreated before the consumer price index (CPI) reading that comes a day before the US Federal Reserve's final policy meeting of the year.

The Fed outcome will be closely followed by investors hoping for an idea about decision-makers' plans for potential interest-rate cuts.

A string of data pointing to a slowdown in US inflation and a softening of the labour market -- but at a pace suggesting the economy will not tip into recession -- has seen a surge in bets on the Fed cutting borrowing costs as many as four times in 2024.