Paris Strongly Decries Terrorist Attacks in Mozambique - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) France expresses concern and condemns the recent deadly attack in northern Mozambique, notorious for the Islamist insurgency since 2017, a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) claimed the responsibility for the attack.

"France is following the situation in the [northernmost] province of Cabo Delgado in Mozambique with great concern. It condemns in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attacks that took place over the course of several days, as a result of which several civilians were killed," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Paris sent its condolences to the families of the victims and urged the neighboring nations and the regional partners to step up counter-terrorism efforts, the statement also read.

The assaults by Islamist militants took place in the northern town of Palma this past Wednesday. Some 2,000 locals fled to nearby forests, and field workers, including foreigners, as well as officials took refuge in the Amarula Hotel. An operation to retake the destroyed town, seized by the terrorists, is underway.

Earlier in the day, a representative of a local civil rights group, Women's and Girls Association, told Sputnik that at least 57 people, among them seven foreigners, were killed in last week's militant attack.