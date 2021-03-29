UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Strongly Decries Terrorist Attacks In Mozambique - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 11:20 PM

Paris Strongly Decries Terrorist Attacks in Mozambique - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) France expresses concern and condemns the recent deadly attack in northern Mozambique, notorious for the Islamist insurgency since 2017, a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) claimed the responsibility for the attack.

"France is following the situation in the [northernmost] province of Cabo Delgado in Mozambique with great concern. It condemns in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attacks that took place over the course of several days, as a result of which several civilians were killed," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Paris sent its condolences to the families of the victims and urged the neighboring nations and the regional partners to step up counter-terrorism efforts, the statement also read.

The assaults by Islamist militants took place in the northern town of Palma this past Wednesday. Some 2,000 locals fled to nearby forests, and field workers, including foreigners, as well as officials took refuge in the Amarula Hotel. An operation to retake the destroyed town, seized by the terrorists, is underway.

Earlier in the day, a representative of a local civil rights group, Women's and Girls Association, told Sputnik that at least 57 people, among them seven foreigners, were killed in last week's militant attack.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Russia France Hotel Palma Mozambique Women 2017

Recent Stories

National Media Team discusses several initiatives ..

6 minutes ago

Ministers, officials and experts address ambassado ..

21 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 14th edition of Art Dubai

36 minutes ago

SEWA announces electronic transformation in provid ..

1 hour ago

UAE commences COVID-19 vaccine production with Hay ..

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, French Ambassador discuss academic ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.