Paris Suburb To Launch Screening After Detection South African Coronavirus Strain Cases

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Paris Suburb to Launch Screening After Detection South African Coronavirus Strain Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The French commune of Eaubonne located in a suburb north of Paris is set to begin a screening campaign after detecting several traces of the mutated South African coronavirus variant, resulting in the closure of a local educational facility.

A school in the commune on Monday was subjected to closure after two people on its premises tested positive for the South African strain.

"Following the cases of South African variant of COVID-19 detected in #Eaubonne, a screening campaign is organized over 3 days by the city and the Regional Health Agency," the city administration wrote on Facebook.

According to the authorities, the campaign will prioritize students and their families, but will also be available for the rest of the commune's population.

