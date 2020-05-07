UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Subway Tests Facial Recognition Software To Identify Passengers Not Wearing Masks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:35 PM

Paris Subway Tests Facial Recognition Software to Identify Passengers Not Wearing Masks

Transport authorities in the French capital of Paris will trial facial recognition software to identify passengers who are not wearing medical masks, the Paris Match magazine reported on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Transport authorities in the French capital of Paris will trial facial recognition software to identify passengers who are not wearing medical masks, the Paris Match magazine reported on Thursday.

According to the magazine, 70 percent of passengers at the capital's Chatelet-Les Halles station, one of the subway system's major interchanges, were wearing masks on Wednesday.

RATP Group and Ile-de-France Mobilities, the transport authorities for Paris and the surrounding region, will begin a three-month experiment to ascertain the proportion of passengers who are traveling without masks.

The current system has six cameras although capacity will be doubled to 12, the newspaper wrote, adding that the software is 99.5 percent accurate.�

From May 11, the wearing of medical masks on public transport will become mandatory in France, as the country attempts to ease the lockdown measures introduced on March 17 to curb the spread of COVID-19. Passengers caught not wearing masks will be fined 135 Euros ($146).

French public health officials confirmed 278 new deaths as a result of the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours on Wednesday, down from 330 the day before.

Related Topics

France Paris March May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in remote meeting of police heads ..

8 minutes ago

India planning false flag operation in Pakistan, A ..

24 minutes ago

Railways police vows zero tolerance for the corrup ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guards seizes 3510kg charas

17 minutes ago

Corona deepened poverty by affecting lower income ..

17 minutes ago

Journalists always risked their lives in pursuing ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.