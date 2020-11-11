UrduPoint.com
Paris Supports Initiatives To Defuse Post-Election Tensions In Guinea - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 01:12 PM

France calls for settlement of unrest in its ex-colonial territory of Guinea following the presidential election, which saw incumbent President Alpha Conde entering his third term, and says that it supports any efforts made to resolve the political crisis, the French Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) France calls for settlement of unrest in its ex-colonial territory of Guinea following the presidential election, which saw incumbent President Alpha Conde entering his third term, and says that it supports any efforts made to resolve the political crisis, the French Foreign Ministry said.

The Guinean Constitutional Court confirmed 82-year-old Conde's victory in the October 18 election last week. Based on the final numbers, the president received over 59 percent of the vote. The opposition figures, including his rival on the ballot, Cellou Dalein Diallo, who served as the country's prime minister from 2004-2006 and received 33.5 percent of the vote, filed pleas with the judicial body on election fraud, but the latter declined them.

Violence broke out in the Western African nation after the vote and claimed dozens of lives.

"France, in cooperation with its European partners, encourages and supports the initiatives of Guinea's regional and international partners aimed at dialogue between the parties and an early easing of tensions," the ministry said late on Tuesday.

The deadly clashes in the country erupted after the national Constitution was revised in March to reset presidential term limits, allowing Conde to run for a new six-year term. They have continued for months, harshly repressed by law enforcement troops.

