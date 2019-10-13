UrduPoint.com
Paris Suspends All Arms Supplies To Turkey Over North Syria Offensive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 12:40 AM

Paris Suspends All Arms Supplies to Turkey Over North Syria Offensive

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) France has halted all arms supplies to Turkey after the latter launched a military offensive in Syria's northeast, the French Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

"In anticipation of the end to this operation, France has decided to suspend all projects related to the export of military goods that can be used during Turkey's military operation in Syria. This decision takes effect immediately," the ministry said in a communique.

