Paris Tells All French Embassies to Beef Up Security - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Paris told all French diplomatic missions abroad to strengthen security in light of recent protests and attacks, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday.

"The threat abroad is also strong.

Everything moves from online hatred to offline violence very fast. We decided to take all necessary measures to keep our interests secure and our citizens safe. We told our ambassadors to increase security measures," Le Drian said after the security council had a meeting.