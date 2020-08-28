UrduPoint.com
Paris Theatre Parts Company With British Artistic Director

Fri 28th August 2020

British arts supremo Ruth Mackenzie is to leave her job at the helm of one of the French capital's most important theatres, in a surprise move sources said was due to managerial and financial concerns

British arts supremo Ruth Mackenzie is to leave her job at the helm of one of the French capital's most important theatres, in a surprise move sources said was due to managerial and financial concerns.

The Paris Theatre du Chatelet appointed Mackenzie in 2017, just as the theatre prepared to close for nearly two and a half years for a 26.5-million-euro ($31.5-million) refurbishment.

The Paris Theatre du Chatelet appointed Mackenzie in 2017, just as the theatre prepared to close for nearly two and a half years for a 26.5-million-euro ($31.5-million) refurbishment.

The theatre, which is one of the city's chief venues for classical music, opera dance and also musicals, confirmed her departure in a short statement on Friday.

"There was a managerial problem with the staff and a financial problem due to an insufficient artistic season," said a source with knowledge of the issue who asked not to be named.

"An independent audit was conducted which has led to her departure.

"The (issue) had been brewing for a long time and it is the board of directors who asked Ms Mackenzie to leave," the source said.

Mackenzie is known for running the Cultural Olympiad for the 2012 London Olympic Games, the Scottish Opera, the Manchester International Festival, and the Holland Festival until her appointment to the Theatre of Chatelet.

Her brief reign was marred by controversy, particularly a decision to host the immersive "Dau" project by Russian director Ilya Khrzhanovsky, who faced accusations in the French press of exploiting his cast and having a guru-like hold over them.

