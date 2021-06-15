Paris to charge motorbikes parking fees from 2022

The owners of motorbikes and motorised scooters will have to pay to park their rides in Paris starting next year, a city hall official said Tuesday

Deputy mayor David Belliard, a member of the Greens party, said the two-wheelers could use marked car parking spots and rates would be half of those charged to automobile owners.

At their current level, this would translate into 2 Euros ($2.

40) per hour of street parking in the centre of Paris for motorcycles, falling to 1.20 euros nearer the outskirts.

Some 100,000 people ride their motorbike or scooters every day in Paris, according to Le Parisien newspaper.

Electric vehicles, including e-scooters, will continue to park free in the French capital, Belliard said.

Paris will also add around 5,000 dedicated parking spots for motorcycles and scooters to the current 40,000, Belliard said.