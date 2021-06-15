UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris To Charge Motorbikes Parking Fees From 2022

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 07:56 PM

Paris to charge motorbikes parking fees from 2022

The owners of motorbikes and motorised scooters will have to pay to park their rides in Paris starting next year, a city hall official said Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The owners of motorbikes and motorised scooters will have to pay to park their rides in Paris starting next year, a city hall official said Tuesday.

Deputy mayor David Belliard, a member of the Greens party, said the two-wheelers could use marked car parking spots and rates would be half of those charged to automobile owners.

At their current level, this would translate into 2 Euros ($2.

40) per hour of street parking in the centre of Paris for motorcycles, falling to 1.20 euros nearer the outskirts.

Some 100,000 people ride their motorbike or scooters every day in Paris, according to Le Parisien newspaper.

Electric vehicles, including e-scooters, will continue to park free in the French capital, Belliard said.

Paris will also add around 5,000 dedicated parking spots for motorcycles and scooters to the current 40,000, Belliard said.

Related Topics

Vehicles Car Paris David

Recent Stories

China-Pakistan relationship is always in my heart: ..

1 minute ago

Govt's steps for revival of agriculture sector put ..

1 minute ago

People protest against open availability of crysta ..

1 minute ago

Ashifa terms provincial budget pro-development

1 minute ago

KMC's Fire brigade unit for inclusion of its membe ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh's law and order budget for 2021-22 increased ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.