Paris to Close Some Take-Out, Drinking Facilities to Curb COVID-19 Virus Spread - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Thursday announced that certain take-out shops and drinking facilities will be closed in the French capital and its inner suburbs from 10 p.m. (11 GMT) as part of the city's counter-virus strategy.

France has experienced a resurgence in coronavirus infection rate since early autumn, but has seen a sharp increase in daily numbers in October, with the most recent record high of over 53,000 new COVID-19 cases registered on Monday. To contain the spread, the government has implemented a second nationwide lockdown, which came in effect on October 30 and is due to last until December 1.

"Faced with the worrying health situation, to avoid gatherings and overflows, I gave a nod to the request of the Prefecture of Police to close certain places of take-out and drinking establishments [in Paris and its inner suburbs] from 22 h," Hidalgo tweeted.

She specified that such a measure is adopted due to frequently detected overflows of people near these facilities, which increases risks for further spread of the virus .

Hidalgo said that more details on the matter will be unveiled in a special decree, which will be issued by the Paris prefecture later on Thursday.

As of Thursday, France has confirmed 1,591,152 coronavirus infections, the world's fifth highest total, with the death toll at 38,728.