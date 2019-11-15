Paris to host Ukraine summit with Putin, Zelensky on Dec 9: French presidency

(@imziishan)

France will host a four-way summit in Paris on December 9 seeking to end the conflict in Ukraine, which will see Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky meet face-to-face for the first time, the French presidency said Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : France will host a four-way summit in Paris on December 9 seeking to end the conflict in Ukraine , which will see Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky meet face-to-face for the first time, the French presidency said Friday.

They will join French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the meeting aiming to resolve the conflict in the east of Ukraine, where pro-Moscow separatists have declared breakaway regions, the Elysee Palace said.