Paris to Keep Boosting Assistance to Kiev - French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) France is planning to keep supporting Ukraine and boost its assistance to Kiev, while the European Union is set to make a final decision on raising the European Peace Facility's financial ceiling, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Monday.

"We will continue to provide this assistance and boost it, I am making it clear. The European Union has already taken measures to increase its production capacity. Today we will make a decision to significantly increase the ceiling of the European Peace Facility. Russia should have no doubt that we will support Ukraine to help it defend itself for as long as necessary," Colonna said ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

The top French diplomat also said that Paris would closely monitor the activities of Russian private military company Wagner Group, adding, however, that the recent events involving its head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, were Russia's internal affair.

On Friday, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of allegedly striking at the group's camps, after which the Wagner troops seized the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied the accusations, while the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny in the country.

On Saturday, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been in a negotiation with Prigozhin throughout the day, as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As a result of the talks, the Wagner Group chief accepted Lukashenko's proposal that his troops stop their movement in Russia and take steps to de-escalate the situation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin had been dropped and that he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin. However, a source in the Russian Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik on Monday that the criminal case against Prigozhin was still open.